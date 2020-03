Crews from Roanoke Fire-EMS are fighting a house fire.

They were called to the 600 block of Allison Avenue SW, south of Highland Park, at 4:43 p.m. Monday. There was smoke showing when they got there.

There is no word yet on injuries or extent of damage to the house.

