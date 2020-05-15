Roanoke fire crews respond to abandoned structure fire

Roanoke fire crews were called to a fire at an abandoned warehouse at the corner of Winston Ave SW and 22nt St SW around midnight.

They saw smoke when they arrived on scene. 30 Roanoke Fire/EMS personnel were on scene and it took them about half an hour to bring the fire under control.

Most of the damage was confined to a two-story office annex on one end of the warehouse. No one was injured, and there's no damage estimate for the property yet.

Extra precautions had to be taken while fighting the fire, because of the age and condition of the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

