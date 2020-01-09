Roanoke firefighters salvage pieces of old Station 7 for use in new station

A nearly 100-year-old piece of history seemingly gone forever is now set for a rebirth out of some of its original parts.

”What we want to do is make sure we don’t lose sight of what that station was and how it looked, and what it meant to the community,” said Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback.

Roanoke’s fire station number 7 in Grandin Village, built in 1922, was leveled in November to make way for a larger, more modern station. But before that demolition, a key step was taken.

“We spent a good eight hours going through that station figuring out what could be salvaged, what could be repurposed, how it could be repurposed, and what meaning it could have in the new station,” said Hoback.

The Fire Department teamed up with Roanoke’s Black Dog Salvage for the job.

“They kept a lot of stuff and they’re going to build some tributes to the old firehouse in the new station,” said Mike Whiteside, owner of Black Dog Salvage.

“We’re actually going to have a brick accent wall that we recovered – about 1,200 bricks – that we’re going to use and have an accent wall that is from the 1922 side of the station, and then on that wall we’ll have pictures and artifacts of the old station,” said Hoback.

Construction on the new station is underway and expected to be complete by the end of the year. That’s when all the refurbished items will be unveiled to the community, along with the iconic fire station dog which will be placed back in its rightful spot in front of Station 7.

“A lot of the stuff we recovered, we will be able to put it in place after we reach 100% completion of the station, and it will be placed in before we have the grand opening,” said Hoback.

If you don’t want to wait until then to get a sneak peek at the items, the entire salvage process was recorded by Black Dog Salvage for their TV show, “Salvage Dawgs.”

The Station 7 episode will air Thursday, January 9 at 9pm on the DIY network.

