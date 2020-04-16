Roanoke high school adds COVID-19 closure to yearbook

How will we be documenting these strange times? One hometown high school is putting it down on paper.

This year's William Fleming High School yearbook team made some adjustments before sending off the final draft.

Principal Archie Freeman said Thursday the school's yearbook advisor added a spread, dedicated to the changes brought on by COVID-19.

It includes pictures of students learning at home, teachers instructing virtually, and staff members helping feed the community.

"And I like it because it's painting a picture that it's a collaborative approach from all in the building," Freeman said. "So we got all individuals, all faculty and staff, all administrators. Everybody's pitching in as a collective team effort."

Freeman said students who bought them will get their yearbooks. They won't be ready until the end of May. They'll coordinate distribution as we get closer to the end of the academic year.

