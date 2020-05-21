Roanoke homes alerted to evacuate amid fear of dam failure

Thirteen homes near the Spring Valley Dam are being told to evacuate due to flooding concerns.

Residents are being alerted by Reverse E-911 calls along with police and fire department personnel going door to door to ask residents to move to higher ground.

The following areas are affected:

-3600 block of Cravens Creek Rd., SW to the 4000 block of Cravens Creek Rd., SW

-4000 block of Lake Dr.SW

-1400 block of Deyerle Rd., SW

-4000-4100 block of Brandon Ave., SW

Residents in this affected are advised to:

1. Evacuate now and go to higher ground outside the flood plain.

2. Gather supplies and leave immediately. Determine you and your family's specific needs such as medication, baby items, etc. Don't forget the needs of pets. Obtain extra batteries and charging devices for phones and other critical equipment.

3. Keep important documents in a waterproof container and take them with you.

4. Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don't Drown.