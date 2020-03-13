Roanoke leaders comment on city's plan for COVID 19

The city of Roanoke will heed to the instructions from both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC when it comes to dealing with COVID-19. According to Mayor Sherman Lea, all essential services like Fire and EMS, law enforcement, and solid waste will continue, but other city events are getting cancelled or postponed.

"We are taking these steps in an abundance of caution, to decrease the chance of our citizens being exposed to the coronavirus," said Lea, Friday afternoon.

While there are no COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke area yet, the number of cases in the commonwealth jumped from 17 to 30 between Thursday and Friday.

"You know we don't have the ability in the city to shut the city down, I mean, we don't have that opportunity, so our focus has been on activities that we are directly involved in," said city manager, Bob Cowell.

Activities like gatherings at the libraries, recreational sports and all events at the Fishburn Mansion will not take place.

The focus, according to Cowell, is to relay factual information, to minimize risk of exposure, and plan for how to provide the necessary services.

"We will continue like we do with any of these kind of incidents or issues is adapt with the situation, change as necessary, by keeping those primary focuses in mind," said Cowell.

With the announcement that schools will be closed for at least the next 2 weeks, city leaders say they've been in touch with the school districts and are working on plans to help parents.

While recreation centers are staying open for the time being, Cowell says a large amount of students gathering anywhere would be counter productive to schools being closed.

"Obviously we'll work on monitoring if this goes past two weeks, and there are other steps that need to be taken as we go along," said Cowell.

