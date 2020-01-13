Roanoke leaders react to weekend shootings

In Roanoke, leaders say they're frustrated after a string of shootings over the weekend.

"It's heartbreaking. Every time I hear about a gun related incident, whether it's an injury or a homicide, my body just kind of drops, and it's not just what I might feel as an individual, but I think what our city feels collectively," Roanoke Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb said

The city of Roanoke has had three shootings in less than 48 hours, one of them deadly. And leaders are speaking out on the recent violence, and its affects on the community.

"Frustrated, angry, and sad, for the citizens that live in those areas, the students that have to go to school and live in those areas and have to deal with that. It's very traumatic," Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said.

"None of us wants to see a life taken, and when it happens, we think not only about the person whose life is gone, whose light is out, but their family, their neighbors," Vice-Mayor Cobb added.

He says thanks to a new grant, the City Council's Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence is setting up a a Rapid Response Reset Team, which will provide resources to families and communities after a shooting.

Vice-Mayor Cobb says the task force is working to include the community in their efforts to tackle gun violence.

"We really want to look at the root causes,," he said.

The next gun violence task force meeting is happening Monday evening, January 13th, at 6:30 p.m.