Roanoke man accused of beating motel owner to death with bat begins bench trial

Nine witnesses took the stand Monday during day 1 of 27-year-old Timothy Church’s bench trial in Roanoke City Circuit Court.

Church faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of Starlite Motel owner Ish Patel. Patel was beaten with a baseball bat January 23, 2018 inside his motel. A medical examiner testified his official cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Church also faces two felony assault charges for the injuries sustained by Meeta Patel and Jyotsana Patel, the daughter and wife of Ish Patel.

During a hearing Thursday, Church pleaded not guilty. Just after 9 a.m. Monday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Stephens began his opening statement.

Stephens told Judge Christopher Clemens it would be a simple case. Stephens argued the defendant, Timothy Church, attempted to rob the deceased, Ish Patel, before killing him.

Church's attorney, Dirk Padgett, said his client had mental issues, and that the altercation between Patel and Church began when Church entered a private section of the motel.

"Can you please come here quickly? He's threatening to me to give him some money," said Jyotsana Patel on a 911 recording played for the court.

In the 911 call played, a struggle can be heard. This lasts for about ten minutes before the sounds of sirens can be made out.

But Jyotsana doesn't remember making the 911 call. The last thing she remembers of January 23, 2018, is making enchiladas for her husband. Ish had just returned from Kroger. He bought groceries.

Meeta Patel doesn't remember the evening either.

"I remember just doing homework and then waking up in the hospital bed," said Patel.

Ish Patel had owned the Starlite motel on Melrose Avenue since 2006.

According to testimony by Meeta and her mom, they had never seen Timothy Church before, but according to Church’s attorney, Dirk Padgett, Church had been a guest. Church was looking for money. In the 911 call, Church can be heard asking for $20 over and over again.

In addition to the 911 call, the court heard a 45-minute interview-turned phone call between Church and his wife.

"It was self defense but I took it too far," said Church in the recording.

In addition to the Patels, who were the last witnesses to take the stand Monday, an assistant medical examiner, several Roanoke police officers and two paramedics took the stand. The medical professionals testified Ish Patel was not breathing when they arrived.

