Advertisement

Roanoke man accused of beating motel owner to death with bat begins bench trial

(WDBJ)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Sep. 9, 2019 at 7:22 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nine witnesses took the stand Monday during day 1 of 27-year-old Timothy Church’s bench trial in Roanoke City Circuit Court.

Church faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of Starlite Motel owner Ish Patel. Patel was beaten with a baseball bat January 23, 2018 inside his motel. A medical examiner testified his official cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Church also faces two felony assault charges for the injuries sustained by Meeta Patel and Jyotsana Patel, the daughter and wife of Ish Patel.

During a hearing Thursday, Church pleaded not guilty. Just after 9 a.m. Monday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Stephens began his opening statement.

Stephens told Judge Christopher Clemens it would be a simple case. Stephens argued the defendant, Timothy Church, attempted to rob the deceased, Ish Patel, before killing him.

Church's attorney, Dirk Padgett, said his client had mental issues, and that the altercation between Patel and Church began when Church entered a private section of the motel.

"Can you please come here quickly? He's threatening to me to give him some money," said Jyotsana Patel on a 911 recording played for the court.

In the 911 call played, a struggle can be heard. This lasts for about ten minutes before the sounds of sirens can be made out.

But Jyotsana doesn't remember making the 911 call. The last thing she remembers of January 23, 2018, is making enchiladas for her husband. Ish had just returned from Kroger. He bought groceries.

Meeta Patel doesn't remember the evening either.

"I remember just doing homework and then waking up in the hospital bed," said Patel.

Ish Patel had owned the Starlite motel on Melrose Avenue since 2006.

According to testimony by Meeta and her mom, they had never seen Timothy Church before, but according to Church’s attorney, Dirk Padgett, Church had been a guest. Church was looking for money. In the 911 call, Church can be heard asking for $20 over and over again.

In addition to the 911 call, the court heard a 45-minute interview-turned phone call between Church and his wife.

"It was self defense but I took it too far," said Church in the recording.

In addition to the Patels, who were the last witnesses to take the stand Monday, an assistant medical examiner, several Roanoke police officers and two paramedics took the stand. The medical professionals testified Ish Patel was not breathing when they arrived.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke parking lot murder early morning Tuesday

Updated: moments ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports

News

VEC unemployment claims

Updated: 13 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

News

The new normal at the Y

Updated: 21 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

News

Two suspects arrested following Pulaski drug, abduction case

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Both suspects are from North Carolina

News

Early Tuesday Roanoke murder

Updated: 46 minutes ago
WDBj7's Kate Capodanno reports

Latest News

News

Nelson County family gets citizenship after 16 years

Updated: 57 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

COVID-19 spreading through 'super spreader events'

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Molly O'Dell with the Virginia Department of Health says COVID-19 is spreading right now through a number of ways -- include Super Spreader Events -- like parties.

News

Man sentenced after being found guilty of beating man to death with baseball bat

Updated: 1 hours ago
Timothy Church was found guilty in 2019 of the 2018 murder of Ish Patel, owner of the Starlite Motel.

News

Board allows VA Rep. congressional candidates extra time to get on ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Good won a GOP convention last month against incumbent U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman. Freitas is a state delegate who had to mount a pricey write-in campaign to keep his state House seat after failing to get his paperwork in on time.

News

Reward increased for information about 2018 killing in Pittsylvania County

Updated: 2 hours ago
June 29, 2018, the body of Tykese Tinsley, also known to friends as “Dutta”, was found near the Oak Hill Road area of Pittsylvania County

News

Tree uproots from storm, kills woman on island in NC lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
A person killed when a tree fell Sunday afternoon on an uninhabited island on Mountain Island Lake in Gaston County has been identified by police as 34-year-old Vanessa Owens Postell of Dallas.