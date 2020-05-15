Roanoke man arrested on federal drug distribution charge

A 20-year-old Roanoke man was arrested Thursday on a federal drug distribution charge accusing him of distributing methamphetamine and heroin.

Tyshea Anthony Cunningham, 20, is the subject of what the Roanoke Area High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force calls multiple occasions exhibiting the sale of either drug. The HIDTA is handling this investigation along with the FBI.

Cunningham is charged with one count of manufacturing, distributing, dispensing, or possessing with the intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense a controlled substance. He is accused of distributing the drugs in Roanoke City, The city's police department is also working as a part of the team conducting this case which was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

As an evidence-based program, PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts. The group is comprised of a handful of stakeholders that come together to identify an area's more prevelant type of crime problems and work to develop solutions.

Enforcement efforts are directed towards the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs meant to have lasting crime reduction results.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.