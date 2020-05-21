Roanoke man arrested on federal heroin, fentanyl distribution charges

A Roanoke City man was taken into custody Wednesday on a federal criminal complaint alleging the distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

The complaint charges 39-year-old William Preston Ramey-Woodard with one count of distribution of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The alleged illegal activities took place in the Western District of Virginia in March, April and May 2020, according to court documents.

The investigation is being handled by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the United States Marshals Service, the Roanoke Area High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force [HIDTA], the Roanoke County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Roanoke County Police Department, the Roanoke City Police Department, the Salem Police Department, the Virginia State Police, and the United States Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General.

The case - which is being prosecuted for the U.S. by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Bassford - was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, various stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

