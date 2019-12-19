Headed to Grand Jury: Man charged with trying to take pictures of teen in dressing room

A Roanoke man accused of taking pictures of a teenage girl in a dressing room appeared Thursday in Roanoke County's Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Mugshot courtesy Roanoke County Sheriff's Office

42-year-old Anthony Tinurelli had his charge, Film Nonconsented Nude Minor, certified to a Grand Jury, which meets February 7. He is out on bond.

Roanoke County police were called to Plato's Closet on Electric Road October 27 just before 5 p.m. They had received a complaint that a man was filming a female customer without her consent.

Officers identified that man as Tinurelli. Police say an off-duty Virginia State Police Trooper, who happened to be shopping at the store at the time, detained Tinurelli when this happened.

Based on their investigation, officers say the 15-year-old girl was being recorded in her dressing room from an adjacent dressing room by someone who was holding a smartphone under the partition separating the two rooms.

The charge is a felony because the victim is a juvenile.

A Roanoke Police officer took two phones Tinurelli had with him.

According to a search warrant obtained by WDBJ7, police wrote in their affidavit that one of those phones showed video of the dressing room that the 15-year-old girl was in as well as video of other people changing clothes. Police also searched Tinurelli's home in Roanoke City. Police took from the home laptops, other phones and CDs as well as a green leafy plant material.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. A representative for the Plato's Closet store declined to provide a comment for this story.

