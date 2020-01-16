Roanoke man listed as sex offender dismissed from counseling because of non-compliance

In an unusual turn, a registered sex offender has been dismissed from counseling he was once required to attend. A judge made that decision in a Roanoke City courtroom this week.

Jeremy Pohlman, a former Stonewall Jackson Middle School teacher (now Fishwick Middle School), was convicted of assault and indecent liberties in 2018. This came after two seventh grade students claimed Pohlman grabbed their behinds in separate instances in 2016.

Pohlman had worked at the school for three years, according to court documents, and taught computer classes.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was ultimately convicted of two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of assault. Pohlman, according to prosecutors, acknowledged contact was made with the two students, but that it was not sexual in nature.

As part of his conviction, Pohlman was sentenced to 11 years in jail with all but 20 days suspended. As part of his probation, he's been required to register as a sex offender. He was also required to attend Sex Offender Treatment through Radford Counseling. In the meantime, he also appealed his case to Virginia's Appellate court - where it was denied, and then the state's Supreme Court.

According to documents obtained by WDBJ7, on July 24, 2019 Pohlman reported to the probation office and advised he completed his evaluation at Radford Counseling earlier that month and was provided a start date for sex offender treatment in September.

But according to the paperwork, Pohlman told the office,"I have been attending treatment for two weeks and I do not know how I am going to be successful in treatment for something I did not do,"

According to Roanoke City's Commonwealth's Attorney Don Caldwell, the program operates much like AA in which participants must first admit they have a problem.

In later conversations with a probation officer, the document states that Pohlman said, "I wish someone would just have common sense, because this is a waste of time and money."

On October 29, 2019, Pohlman was unsuccessfully discharged from Sex Offender Treatment for non-compliance. Caldwell said apart from not complying with treatment, Pohlman has been an otherwise "perfect probationer."

That led the probation officer to bring Pohlman's case back to court this week. During the hearing, the judge dismissed the treatment portion of Pohlman's probation. Caldwell, on behalf of the Commonwealth, advocated for Pohlman to serve his remaining time but did not object to the court dismissing the counseling requirement.

"This specific incident of somebody being convicted on a not guilty plea and then being required to make admissions during treatment, this is a first time for me anyway," he said. "I cannot remember this ever happening before."

WDBJ7 spoke with Pohlman over the phone Wednesday, be he declined to comment on the matter. His attorney, Kathleen Pritts in the Public Defender's office, said there was a concern over the legality of making a probationer "admit" to a crime post conviction, which it appeared he might have had to do in order to participate in counseling.

Caldwell said this was an unusual case and the first of its kind in his tenured career.

Pohlman is expected to adhere to the other terms through August 2023.