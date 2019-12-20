Roanoke man puts out first flames of neighbor's home before fire crews arrive

A Roanoke man was the first on the scene when his neighbor's house caught on fire.

It was just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Bill Newbury had just fallen asleep watching TV at his home on Brandon Avenue SW when all the sudden,

"I heard these people screaming and yelling and beating on the door," he said. "I got up and came out and this house was fully engulfed in the front side in flames."

That's when Newbury jumped into action.

"We actually got out and got my garden hose and tried to start putting it down."

When the fire department arrived, flames were still coming from inside the home. Officials said an elderly woman and her dog had tried to escape through the backyard, but the fence was padlocked and they quickly became trapped.

Crews put out the fire within 15 minutes of arriving at the scene and rescued both the woman and her dog without injury.

Newbury said it was his first firefighting experience, but he'd be okay if it was also his last.

"It's a heck of a way to start the weekend," Newbury laughed as he looked down at his shoe-less feet, where his socks had become soaked in the freezing water.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

