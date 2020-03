A Roanoke man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for scalding his girlfriend's 4-year-old son with hot water.

33-year-old Justin Blackwell was sentenced Monday in Roanoke City Circuit Court after being convicted of child cruelty.

In 2018, according to the Roanoke Times, the boy said Blackwell had held the boy's arm under hot water while the boy was washing dishes.

