Roanoke moves closer to housing new CarMax facility

Roanoke City is inching closer toward housing a CarMax facility. It's slated for an 11-acre piece of property on Peters Creek Road between Cove Road and Lewiston Street.

Development rendering

According to city officials, earlier this year the city approved a rezoning that CarMax requested. Now, city staff is reviewing the car company's building plan. They expect to officially sell the land next month.

But CarMax told WDBJ7 in a statement that it can often take two to three years to get all necessary approvals, close on the property, complete construction and open for business. CarMax will announce the new store opening approximately one year in advance of the anticipated grand opening date.

