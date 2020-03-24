Roanoke neighborhood brings Christmas lights back out to provide hope

Every year, people flock to Westover Avenue to see their spectacular Christmas lights display during November and December. But some neighbors there have brought those lights back out despite the calendar reading March.

Kimball Egge said a few of the residents who live there had an idea to show hope and unity during a time of such chaos. He said with so much uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, the lights could provide light in both a figurative and literal sense.

"It's for everybody. It's going to help them with their attitude and just to know that we, like the Italians who came out and clapped their hands, we wanted to do something here to show unity and the neighborhood spirit," he said.

Over the weekend, more neighbors joined in. They said they'll keep their lights up as long as needed.