Roanoke nursing home says total of three employees, one resident have tested positive for COVID-19

Heritage Hall on Franklin Road reports one of their residents tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement from a spokesperson for the facility, this brings the total to three employees and one resident who have tested positive. Each of the three employees had pre-illness access to the grounds.

The three staff members were being screened before entering the building and at the time they left for their last shifts. At that time, none of the employees exhibited an elevated temperature nor reported any typical symptoms.

On Sunday afternoon, a resident had an elevated fever that caused staff to quickly move and contact their family and physician before they were moved to a hospital care setting within hours. Heritage Hall learned Monday morning that this patient had produced a positive test.

The facility has established an isolated quarantine unit to care for residents who may have been exposed to those who have tested positive. Each employee working in this area has access to N-95 masks, gowns and face shields. Patient interaction has been limited as well.

Family members are encouraged to connect with each other over Skype, Facebook Messenger, traditional phone calls, texting and social media.

The facility says they are available to assist if anyone would like help with those platforms.

