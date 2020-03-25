Roanoke pastor returns home after being stuck in Peru

Rodney Spears has spent the last several days waiting outside the military base in Lima, Peru. That's the only place in the country where planes come and go.

He was supposed to get on a plane to fly home to Roanoke March 19. But he couldn't get on one. It took an additional five days before he was able to fly home.

"You know it's all surreal, when I got on the plane I just felt emotional like "oh my goodness it's really happening," and now that I'm back home its as if I closed my eyes, was in a dream, and now I'm back or something!" said Spears.

At one point, Spears was told he wouldn't be able to fly back home until May 8. He is currently preparing to hold Brentwood Baptist's Wednesday night service online for the church's members.

