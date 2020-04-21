Police: Shooting in NW Roanoke not connected to child's killing

Roanoke City Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened the same night a child was shot and killed in Roanoke City.

Tuesday, police told WDBJ7 the two incidents were not related.

According to search warrants WDBJ7 obtained, Roanoke Police Department was called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Friday, April 10, just before midnight. There they found a man with a gunshot wound.

According to the warrant, that man told police he was in a vehicle near the Z-Mart on Melrose Avenue, when he was shot. In the affidavit, officers reported finding cartridge casings on Forest Park Boulevard NW near the Z-Mart.

Several days later, according to the warrant, police found an abandoned vehicle about three blocks from where the cartridge casings were found, writing that the vehicle had been shot.

The vehicle was searched and taken into police custody.

Police said Tuesday there is no evidence that connects this shooting with the homicide of the two-year-old girl the same evening.

The victim in this particular shooting, they report, is not cooperating with the investigation. No one has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.