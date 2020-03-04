Roanoke police investigating incident in Southwest Roanoke

Roanoke police are investigating an incident on Canterbury Road Southwest.

Officers at the scene said they are investigating an assault.

Someone who lives on Canterybury Road Southwest told WDBJ7 that a man who was bleeding knocked on their door, asking for help.

One victim was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to Roanoke police.

The extent of that person's injuries are unknown.

We are working to learn more.

