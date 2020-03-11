Roanoke police looking for driver who hit boy on bike Monday

A boy in Roanoke City was left in the middle of the road by a car that hit him while riding his bike.

Roanoke Police were searching for the person responsible for hitting the boy Monday afternoon at Dale Avenue and 10th Street in Southeast Roanoke and leaving the scene.

Medics were called to the intersection right as neighbor Misty Blankenship was getting home a little after 3:30.

“As I was leaving the store a friend of mine was coming by and said, 'You can’t go down your road, a little kid just got hit,'" she said. "So I drove up from the bottom very slowly. I knew immediately it was this little boy.”

Blankenship recognized the boy who lives across the street from her. She said he rides his bike on the sidewalk daily.

“He rides his little bike, he rides it down," she said, pointing down Dale Avenue. "He goes to the end of the stop sign crosses over and he comes back up.”

Neighbors rushed to the boy's aid. Blankenship said those neighbors told police the vehicle responsible seemed to be a blue or green van.

The boy went to the hospital. Another neighbor told WDBJ7 they believe he had several broken bones.

Meanwhile, Blankenship posted to the Roanoke Valley Checkpoints and Warnings Facebook page, asking people to be on the lookout.

“Tell somebody! Regardless if it’s a friend of a neighbor or the person that you sleep beside every night. How can you live with that?" she said. "How can you conscious let you sleep without telling somebody what happened? I mean I had to post something. Somebody knows something. This little neighborhood is so close and everybody knows who’s doing what about drugs and everything else. If you know that much you know who hit this kid.”

Police ask anyone with information to report it to their department. You can remain anonymous.

