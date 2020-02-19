Roanoke police searching for armed robbery suspect

Roanoke County Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Wednesday morning at an Exxon Food Mart.

The robbery took place in the 3700 block of Challenger Avenue, just before 10 a.m. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and ran.

The suspect is described as a young black man with a green hoodie. Police have set up a perimeter in the area and are using K9 units for tracking.

Police encourage people to use caution and call 911 to report any suspicious activity or anyone matching the suspect description.

