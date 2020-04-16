Roanoke police still investigating murder of young boy

t's been almost a week since a young boy was shot and killed in Roanoke City. No one has been arrested for the crime.

Many of you have lingering questions about what happened that night. We took those questions to Roanoke's new Chief of Police Thursday.

"That was a sad day, not only for the police department but for our community," said Roanoke City's new Chief of Police, Sam Roman.

He started his job March 31 with a pandemic and now the murder of a young child to work through.

"And we do whatever we have to do to ensure that we are doing everything we possibly can to bring justice to that situation," he said.

We sat down with him Thursday to learn more about the deadly shooting on Chapman Avenue SW Friday April 10, in which a child was shot and killed.

Another man whose name has not been released went to a hospital with gunshot wounds. We asked the Chief for more information about both victims. We asked how they're connected to the incident, and whether this was the work of any local gangs.

"Gang involvement is a really unique and intricate subject that has many layers to it," Roman said. "You have street definitions and you have legal definitions of what a gang or a gang member is. But the fact of the matter is, it's violence, and irregardless of whether it's associated to a gang or non-gang members, our endeavor is to mitigate that and not allow it to happen in our city."

The chief declined to provide specific answers to our other questions, our of fear it could jeopardize the investigation.

"Our ultimate concern is justice for the family members," he said. "So in light of that, there's just some things we cannot share with the public."

We also asked about calls for service to the home and whether the police had interacted with the household before. Roman said information related to that was also sensitive to the case.

But newly-published warrants are showing additional details about the case. In one warrant, police detailed a search of the car in which the child was found. Inside they reported finding several items including bullets and marijuana.

They also searched the car of the man who arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds, and reported finding a gun in plain view.

Early Friday morning, a WDBJ7 crew watched as two officers approached a house in the 1600 block of Chapman Avenue SW with their guns drawn just before 3:30 a.m. They ducked behind a parked vehicle for a few minutes before eventually backing away from the house, with guns still raised, as another officer escorted a man in handcuffs out of the house.

Shortly after 5 a.m., SWAT arrived. A half dozen or so officers in tactical gear approached the house with guns drawn. Another officer shouted over the megaphone.

"This is the police. We have a search warrant for 1606 Chapman Ave. apartment C. Come out with your arms raised."

After sharing this warning three times, the tactical team moved in and there was a loud flash bang from inside the house.

WDBJ7 did not see anyone other than officers leave the house. The SWAT team cleared out of the neighborhood within 20 minutes.

According to a search warrant, witnesses told police one of the suspects ran into 1606 Chapman Ave SW Apartment C. The affidavit goes on to say witnesses reported a man was still inside the home. After searching the home, police took a cellphone from inside.

But none of the warrants tells us who might be involved and the motive behind the shooting. But Roman promised despite the circumstances, this case will remain a priority,

"You know there is no stone that will be left unturned in terms of bringing justice to the family and in this instance, to a community," he said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.