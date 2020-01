Appalachian Power is hoping to have power restored to the Grandin Village/Wasena area by about 5 p.m.

About 1200 customers have been affected by an outage that started about 11:30 Monday morning.

Appalachian Power says the outage was caused by electrical wire that fell to the ground. The cause of the fall has not been determined; wind is not being blamed.

Click here for the AP power outage map and updates.

