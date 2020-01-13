Roanoke preschool students explore new playground

In Roanoke, students at Virginia Heights Elementary have a new place to play and learn.

Preschool students have been exploring their new playground for about a week now.

It's safe and accessible, with a solid rubber surface.

It also incorporates sign language and musical instruments that produce sound and vibrations for students with hearing impairments.

Anne Travers is a Preschool Teacher for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Students at Virginia Heights.

"They came out last week and just absolutely screamed," Travers told WDBJ7. "They loved it. They wanted to explore everything. They couldn't get to the slides fast enough. As I say, it's just so welcoming, so inviting, they wanted to try every slide, touch everything, move the gears. It's very interactive."

Over the next few months, the rest of the playground equipment outside of Virginia Heights Elementary will also be replaced.