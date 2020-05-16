Roanoke protesters rally again deadly hit-and-run plea deal

Friday night a crowd gathered at the intersection where a woman was hit and killed last year.

The group of protesters called for the re-trial of the man charged in connection with the death of Linda Pierson at 5th Avenue and Campbell Avenue in downtown Roanoke.

Gene Gallimore was not tried but he pleaded no contest Monday to hit-and-run resulting in death.

He was sentenced to three years, with half of the sentence suspended. He'll be given credit for time served, which means he's due to be released in just a few months.

Gloria Henry, who organized the protest, called for him to serve more time in jail.

"I want everyone to know that all lives matter," she said. "And if something like this was to happen to you, reach out and help the person, don't leave the person there to die."

Prosecutors say glass from the scene where Pierson was killed was matched with Gallimore's truck. They dropped a driving without a license charge he had been facing in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.