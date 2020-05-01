Roanoke restaurant group thanks paramedics with free lunch

The Roanoke Regional Restaurant Group is saying thank you to area medical workers the best way it knows how: food!

Friday, the restaurant group handed out a free lunch to Lifecare paramedics.

Each person received pizza, soup, and a drink from Food Fanatics Kitchen.

“Right now in this difficult time, they’re out there 24 hours a day just providing for us, so we thought it would be great to give back to them and just give them a hot meal and just to say ‘thank you’ for being there for us," said Jerry Smith, Roanoke Regional Restaurant Group's Senior Director.

Next week, the restaurant group plans to serve a free meal for Roanoke firefighters.

