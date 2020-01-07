Roanoke roads, 150 traffic cameras closely monitored by VDOT crews

During the first winter storm of the year, traffic crews kept a close eye on roads through the Roanoke Valley. They were working with law enforcement throughout the region to monitor weather-related accidents like the one Terry Spradlin found his daughter in the middle of Tuesday morning.

"My heart went all the way to my feet," he said. "It's a call you do not want!"

He was called to Hershberger Road, in between Westside Elementary and Peters Creek Road, where he found his daughter's damaged car. She had been in a minor accident when he car spun out and into two other vehicles.

"The roads are in worse shape than you think," he warned. "They look slushy but it's ice underneath."

Throughout the day, public works crews continued to plow and salt local roads. The snow came down in wet waves throughout the morning, but turned to mushy puddles by the afternoon. The morning snow kept Roanoke City's middle and high schoolers out of class.

The snowfall amount was small, but in some cases, the impact was big.

Virginia's Department of Transportation scheduled extra staff to monitor more than 150 traffic cameras and update their data system with traffic incidents throughout the day.

For Spradlin, the snow brings an important reminder about what's actually important.

"Looks worse than it actually is but thank God nobody's hurt," he said. "Everybody's going home, cars are replaceable."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

