Roanoke school bus drivers, aides vote no on joining union

School bus drivers and aides in Roanoke will not be joining a union.

Employees for Durham School Services voted 162-43 against joining the Amalgamated Transit Union Tuesday night.

The company had a rocky rollout in Roanoke at the start of the school year, with issues ranging from delays to driver shortages.

In December, general manager Ron Young told WDBJ7 he believed an increase in pay and improved benefits would help attract and retain drivers. Durham also released an app to help students and parents track buses.

WDBJ7 has reached out to Roanoke City Public Schools for comment on the vote, and Durham's progress in addressing issues.

This story will be updated with any statement they provide.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.