Roanoke swiftwater crews at the ready as Bertha rolls in

It's a waiting game in Roanoke Wednesday. Coming off a busy week and a half, members of the city's swift water rescue teams are standing by, prepared to head back out if the alarm sounds.

"They're well rested from last week, so now they have the opportunity to assist again, as situations arise, said Roanoke Fire/EMS's Kristen Perdue.

Perdue says this time around, things will be a little different: instead of a slow drip over the course of a week, the city is facing a potential downpour.

"Flash flooding can be unpredictable, so we may see flooding in places that we've never seen before," she said.

City crews are standing by to set up barricades if roads become overwhelmed, and while only Fire Station 6 has a swift water team at the ready Wednesday night, they're staffed up with extra personnel

"Just like we did last week: five additional [people] at each boat," said Perdue.

Drivers should also be more aware as they hit the roads. In addition to the danger presented by unexpected water, saturated soils mean more downed trees are likely.

The best way to avoid it, Perdue says: stay home.

"We know that during flooding events, a lot of people want to go see what's going on, but our best advice is just to stay home and stay in."