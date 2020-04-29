Roanoke telemarketer ordered to pay restitution for robocalls

A former Roanoke telemarketer has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars to people the Attorney General says he wasn't supposed to contact.

Last year, the Attorney General's office sued Bryant Cass and the multiple companies he operated.

They say he called thousands of people on the Do Not Call list, averaging about 602 calls a day. The suit said Cass's companies also tried to sell services they didn't really offer.

Cass has been ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution. Attorney General Mark Herring said the case should send a strong signal about robocalls.

"They are annoying to everyone. I'm the Attorney General, I get them!" he said. "So I know how annoying this is for people, so we are taking this seriously. And everything that we can do to send a strong message to folks who are engaged in this kind of business to let them know we're watching and we will not hesitate to bring action when we get information."

Cass has been banned from telephone solicitations for five years.

The companies he once directed are no longer in business.

