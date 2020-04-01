Roanoke to close greenways, road to the Star

Roanoke officials announced they would be shutting down the city's entire paved greenway network starting Friday. The announcement comes after officials say hundreds packed parks and greenways over the weekend.

"Please note that we're not, as a community, on vacation," said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea. "Leave your home or neighborhood only for essential reasons."

During a virtual press conference Wednesday, Lea announced the closures will go into effect Friday morning at 8 am and last until April 30 at least. The closures apply to every paved greenway in the city, including Roanoke River, Lick Run, Tinker Creek, Garden City and Mill Mountain. Greenway parking areas will also be closed, along with the Mill Mountain Spur, the road most people take to the Star.

Officials say this closure will be enforced. Parks personnel will be out on patrol, making sure the greenways stay closed, and that people don't gather in groups of 10 or more in any other city parks.

"They will contact our local police department, who will report as able, and remove or ask that group to disperse," said Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell

Cowell says the city doesn't want to charge people if it doesn't have to. Groups will be asked to disperse, or leave a closed area. If they refuse, only then will they face misdemeanor charges.

"We want people to understand how important it is to stay within those guidelines," said Mayor Lea.

All other parks and trials in Roanoke, including playgrounds, ball fields and the natural surface trails on Mill Mountain, will remain open.

However, city leaders stress that if people continue to gather in parks and on trails, that will change.

"We will then take further action, which may include the complete closure of the parks," said Bob Cowell.

