Roanoke to establish Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board

The City of Roanoke is moving forward with plans to form an Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board.

The board was originally part of the city’s comprehensive plan update, but earlier this week City Council requested to move forward with the board formation more quickly.

According to City Manager Bob Cowell, the nine person advisory board – made up of seven residents and two city councilors – will review current and future city policies to look for inequalities and injustices in hopes of correcting them and making Roanoke more welcoming and unbiased.

“It’s uniquely positioned so as to have this focus specifically on making sure that we are as equitable in our practices and in our ordinances as possible, and that’s just a perspective that has never received that kind of attention inside the city that I think this board will allow," said Cowell.

July 6, City Council is set to review the ordinance that would officially create the board, and July 20, Council is set to vote on that ordinance.

After that, the city will begin accepting applications from anyone who wants to serve on the board, and City Council will appoint members in August or September.

