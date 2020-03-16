Roanoke toddler still fighting flesh-eating bacteria at UVA hospital

A Roanoke toddler is still fighting for his life in a Charlottesville hospital.

WDBJ7 first told you about Camden Burnett's story earlier this month.



The 15 month old was rushed to UVA Medical Center after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria last month.

Doctors say it’s a rare infection.

His parents say he is improving daily, but there have been several setbacks including the infection showing back up. “One minute, it’s like “OK, we’ve got all the infection out, now it’s time for him to heal.” You know, he’s still on the ventilator. The ventilator is doing more work than Cam is. But, the infection can come back and has come back, you know, just like that," explained Miranda Robertson, one of Camden's mothers.

The family is still uncertain what the outcome will be for Camden or when they’ll be released from the hospital, but they remain optimistic he'll make a full recovery.

In the meantime, because of the recent spread of the coronavirus, no visitors are allowed to see Camden at UVA.

