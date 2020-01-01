Roanoke residents walk/run to keep New Year's tradition

A group of Roanoke residents wanted to keep a tradition alive this morning and start the new year off on a healthy foot.

For the past ten years, friends Beth Vaught-Jenkins and Helen Burnett have walked to the star overlook on Mill Mountain first thing on New Year's Day.

"It's a good way to start the new year, healthy way, doing it on and off for about ten years. It's a beautiful day to be out here, a clear day, enjoy the view and enjoy the walk, do something healthy," the friends said.

Another group continued the tradition of running to the star, starting at 7:30 this morning.

Many other visitors also walked and hiked to the star overlook to take the first picture of the year.

