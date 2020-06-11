Roanoke woman arrested for early-morning stabbing

A woman is in custody following a stabbing in Roanoke Thursday morning.

Roanoke Police say they responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Maiden Lane SW around 3 a.m.; they found a man who appeared to have serious injuries.

He was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The suspect, 34-year-old Larhonda Clements, of Roanoke, was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious wounding.

The investigation is ongoing.

