Roanoke woman contracts COVID-19 while working as missionary in Spain, her message to us

A young Roanoke woman working overseas as a missionary is still recovering nearly a month after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I was visibly shaking, my fever was so bad,"

A frightening experience for 20-year-old Carina Frasier, who's working as a missionary in Alumunecar, Spain. Earlier in March, the Roanoke native traveled to a wedding in Madrid. That's where she came in contact with COVID-19 and the symptoms hit her rather quickly, which led to two hospital trips.

"It's really hard to get tested here in Spain; they only test you if you're already halfway dying and they have to put you in the hospital, but the doctor was like, you have all the symptoms, so you have it. We're just not giving you a test."

She was then told to isolate for fourteen days. Frasier describes that two weeks as the scariest moments of her young life.

"I think the scariest part was several times I was in my bed and I was like, yup, Angela's going to come in and I'm not going to be breathing," said Frasier.

Angela is a leader in her missionary group and was caring for Carina, while doing her best to stay positive.

"There were moments that I would leave her room and I would have this lump in my heart and a lot of prayer; God, please have mercy because she's a young girl and I could not believe what I was seeing, how her health was being attacked," said Angela.

Here at home, Carina's parents were praying for their daughter's recovery.

"There was a couple times where she was like, am I going to wake up in the morning, is Angela going to come in here and not find me breathing, and so that is really hard to hear as a Mom and I'm across the world," said Rebecca Frasier, Carina's mom.

Nearly a month later, Carina is still recovering, dealing with pain from injuring a rib while coughing. Her message to others is that no one is immune from this virus.

