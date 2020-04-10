Roanoke woman devastated after six family members contract COVID-19

A Roanoke woman is devastated after six of her family members, including her twin sister, tested positive for COVID-19.

During an interview with the twins, they told WDBJ7 their hope is that people will respect the severity of Coronavirus.

Lizzy’s twin sister Catherine, who lives in London, contracted the virus after a family member traveled through a Milan airport on a trip to Italy. Within weeks, six family members came down with coronavirus and many were sent to the emergency room. “They were dressed like what you see on TV for Ebola. They took them into the hospital and were put on life support," explained Catherine. "We're still praying and saying we're not letting you go, we're not letting this coronavirus take you . Only God has the right to take a life."

Meanwhile, Lizzy is living in Roanoke and she's forced to stay away while her family fights for their lives. The only way she can comfort her twin sister is through a cell phone. "It is utter hell. Catherine tells me she can't breathe or she feels like there's a knife stabbing and twisting at her lungs.

In the last few months, life has changed drastically. For the most part, people are complying with the stay at home order and social distancing. Lizzy worries about the people who are not taking the warnings seriously. "It is unbelievably serious and anyone who thinks they are safe interacting and socializing is absolutely naïve.”

Mall parking lots are empty. Caution tape surrounds stores to force social distancing. Many people are walking around wearing masks. "Nobody knows if they're carrying the virus. If you’re carrying it you've got the potential to pass it on to a lot of people and I don't' think that's a risk worth taking,” says Catherine.

For some people, staying at home isn't an option but the twins want people to take precautions. "How many family members are you willing to lose for a piece of toilet paper? You only need one family member in one of the stores and they bring it home and it spreads,” explains Lizzy.

The family still has a long way to go, but giving up was never an option. Lizzy and Catherine are praying often and their hope is that their family will make it out even stronger. While Catherine is sick, she says her prayer is this: “Lord Jesus, you've taken this on the cross. You died so that we will live. We will not accept death.”

Click here for more on the family from WDBJ7.

