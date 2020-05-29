Roanoke woman sews over 500 handmade masks

A Roanoke woman has made it her mission to sew and give out free masks to community members. However, that wasn't initially her plan.

Whether you want a mask with hamburgers on it or little giraffes, realtor Stevie Holcomb has you covered.

"This one has chicken wearing sunglasses, they are really cute!" Holcomb said.

But if you get tired of wearing chicks on your face, you can just switch the mask around for a pretty pattern. Holcomb starting sewing these masks 2 months ago.

"Before hospitals could get PPE, they actually put a call out to people to help by hand-sewing them at home, and I had a sewing machine and I had scraps, and it was relatively easy," Holcomb said.

But she never expected she would create over 500 masks, spending over 70 hours of her time.

"When you're burning the midnight oil and you're making them late at night, you get tired. I just kept going and then the governor mandated that you have to wear masks in public so the last two or three days I've been at the machine just churning out as many as possible," she said.

She's been giving the masks out free of charge to businesses, charities, churches, and friends--like the ones she works with at Showtimers Community Theatre.

"I can't sell them, there are other people who are selling the masks, I cannot," Holcomb said.

She says she's happy she can help stop the spread of the virus.

"If I can help just cut it down a little bit, I feel like I've done something," she said.

