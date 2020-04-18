Roanoke youth take part in Global Youth Service Day

Saturday, kids all over the world including right here in our hometowns took part in Global Youth Service Day.

While folks are stuck at home, Family Service of Roanoke Valley encouraged children and teens to do at-home community service activities. They are replacing Family Service's annual Family One-Miler Foot Race.

One Roanoke teen, Brooklyn Morgan, is painting inspirational quote sheets and making cards for the elderly in nursing homes for her service project.

"It's just nice to know you can do a little bit in this chaos, it's really nice, it warms my heart," Morgan said.

"I feel for everyone whose had their lives just turned upside down and this is just such a great way to do something positive and feel connected," Sarah Lawrence, Youth Development Program Manager for Family Service of Roanoke Valley, said.

Other service projects include writing letters to children at local homeless shelters and writing thank you notes to those on the front lines.

