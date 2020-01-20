Roanoke youth volunteer at Rescue Mission for MLK Service Day

More than 150 young volunteers showed up to volunteer at the Rescue Mission Monday on their day off from classes. Students from North Cross Community School and other area schools helped deep clean the dining hall. They also reorganized and stocked the pantry full of food for the homeless. It was all part of their day of service to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

"We feel the relationship between the community that needs our services and the community that's providing the services is very important, and volunteering is a powerful way to do that," Karl Stewart, Volunteer Manager for the Roanoke Rescue Mission, said.

Stewart also said he was glad to see the youth come together and help out while they had the chance.

