Roanoke's 'Fleet Feet' implements strict safety measures, prepares to re-open Monday

Roanoke running shop ‘Fleet Feet’ is preparing to reopen the inside of its store Monday.

The shop has been offering curbside pickup by appointment since the pandemic began.

They will continue offering appointments for people to now enter the store.

Drive-up customers will be allowed in only if there are fewer than 28 people inside, including employees.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask.

The shop’s fitting and trying-on procedures will look a little bit different too.

“We’re used to getting people down to their bare feet. We’re not going to do that anymore. We are going to require that they put on a new pair of socks, they’re not required to buy them, but we want to make sure they put on our brand-new, clean socks into our shoes," said owner Robin Lewis.

Anything anyone tries on but does not purchase will be thoroughly cleaned before being put back into stock.

The store will also continue to close at 5 pm to allow for at least an hour of thorough cleaning at night.

