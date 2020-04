One hometown restaurant threw a little compassion on the grill Friday.

Jack Brown's in downtown Roanoke donated more than 100 burgers to Carilion Clinic. The staff, gloved up, dished out more than 50 hamburgers and 50 cheeseburgers.

The manger of the downtown Roanoke Jack Brown's told WDBJ7, they're a people first company.

They wanted to show their support to some of our local healthcare workers in the best way they know how.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.