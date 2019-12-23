Roanoke's Liberty Trust building will become boutique hotel

A development company called Savara Development LLC has announced plans for a new boutique hotel in downtown Roanoke, at the Liberty Trust bank building. The developer has teamed with Black Dog Salvage to preserve some of the building’s original architecture.

The building is at 101 S. Jefferson Street, on the corner between Alexander’s Restaurant and the Amtrak Station. The hotel will be known as The Liberty Trust and will feature 54 guest rooms along with a lobby bar and restaurant.

The hotel is expected to open in late 2020, and will begin taking reservations in summer 2020.

The Liberty Trust Bank Building, opened in 1910, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The Salvage Dawgs’ crew filmed an episode at the building for season 11 of its DIY Network show. The crew explored the building from roof to basement to find and remove architectural elements from plumbing and lighting fixtures to heavy safe doors that will be used in a custom build for the hotel lobby.

Architect Robert Pilkington of Roanoke’s Balzer & Associates is working with the developers on the renovations of the building.

The property will be operated by Savara Hospitality, which also operates the Linden Row Inn in Richmond.

