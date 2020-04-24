Roanoke's Local Office on Aging providing essential services amid coronavirus pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, only the most essential services are still operating.

One of those is the Local Office on Aging, where folks are hard at work helping some of our community’s most vulnerable.

They bag shelf-stable foods and supplies provided by Feeding Southwest Virginia and community donations to deliver to seniors.

“We load these bags up, we want ‘em to be taken care of," said Elaine Engleman with LOA.

Once the bags and boxes are loaded up, it’s time to deliver them.

“They’re so appreciative, especially right now, with the virus and them being afraid to get out," said Kathy West with LOA.

LOA is offering contact-less delivery for those who request it, and staff members are taking all the proper precautions.

“When we get the supplies in, the shelf-stable items, we’ll disinfect them here, our staff, of course, are wearing masks and gloves when they deliver," said LOA President and CEO Ron Boyd.

This well-oiled machine continues to run day after day, under even the toughest circumstances, thanks to dedication and community support.

“We couldn’t do this without the Roanoke Valley’s support,” said West.

In case you would like to donate, you can stop by LOA Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and call the office for assistance, or you can place your items in the donation bin behind LOA's office at any time.

