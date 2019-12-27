Roanoke's Mick-or-Mack set to close Jan. 4

A last-of-its-kind Roanoke grocery store is closing its doors for good in just over a week.

The Grandin Village staple, Mick-or-Mack, is set to close January 4 after 34 years in business.

The store is discounting all its products until it shuts down.

A sign posted on the door says, “It has been a great pleasure to serve this community.”

The store owner tells WDBJ7 he is closing up shop because he is 80 years old and ready to retire.

