Owner's health leads Roanoke's Monterey Market to close after 77 years

The Monterey Market is closing its doors after 77 years. The owner said health reasons are keeping her from staying open.

People like Ryan Johnson have been enjoying the market's meals for years.

"I usually spend half hour of my lunch in here talking during the day, so I'll miss seeing them and eating food," customer Johnson said.

He will have now have to find a new place to spend his lunch break because after 77 years, the Monterey Market is closing.

"It's breaking my heart, I mean I've lost my dream, so, but I have to do what's best for my health," owner Laura Frazier said.

She's owned the place for over 11 years.

"Because I was tired of being retired, and fell in love with the neighborhood, and it was just a little mom and pop store, they did hot dogs and hamburgers, so we decided to change the menu up, we did all fresh food . . . and it just became my life," Frazier said.

She says she needs to close the store and focus on her health.

"Watching everything on Facebook, everybody's pretty sad, we had a lot of outpouring of love," she said.

And this change certainly isn't easy for employee Glenda Harless, who's been working at the market for 27 years.

"Sad, real sad," Harless said.

To Harless, and many customers who walk up to the counter every day, this place is more than just a corner store.

"It's home away from home," Harless said.

Frazier added, "I'm going to miss everybody so much."

Frazer hopes to sell the store to someone who can take over.

