Roanoke's Rescue Mission taking precautions against Coronavirus

Experts are recommending social distancing because of the virus and some workplaces are encouraging people to stay at home.

But - what if you don't have a home?

Roanoke's Rescue Mission houses about 300 people every night. They also dish out several hundred meals a day. Many people in their programs often share rooms.

Becci Sisson, Director of Development, said Thursday they are adding hand washing stations, reducing volunteer hours and encouraging people who are ill not to come to work.

"Because the last thing that we want to see is a population that needs us to be that safe home for them, not have a place to go," she said. "And so we're cleaning twice as much, staying on top of those things. We have our clinic that is helping us make sure that people aren't coming in with temperatures and if they are that we have a safe place for them to go until we can determine what is the next step."

Sisson says they do have options for people who may come to the mission who appear sick. She does not believe people should be overly concerned about the homeless contributing to the spread of the virus.

