Roanoke's Village Grill prepares to reopen outdoor seating

The start of Virginia’s phase one reopening is an exciting day for Village Grill in Roanoke’s Grandin Village.

“It allows us to use our outside dining again which is a huge part of our business," said owner Nathan Webster.

Beginning Friday, under the governor’s “Safer at Home” order, restaurants will be able to serve customers on outdoor patios and decks, up to 50 percent capacity.

After being closed for the past two months, Webster is hoping to cash in on a weekend of good weather and some much-needed fun.

“We’re basically known for a lot of our outside dining, specifically in Grandin and throughout Roanoke, because we have so much of it, so having people able to come down and feel a little bit more comfortable sitting outside to eat is big for us.”

Village Grill will be able to seat 30 people on its patio and 30 people around its outdoor bocce court.

They’re also taking carry-out orders inside the main bar area.

They’re asking customers to remain patient while everyone adjusts to this new way of life.

“Remember, we’re trying to do the best we can, we’re learning as we go, so we may make mistakes, but we’re not doing it on purpose, so we want to make everybody happy, everybody comfortable,” said Webster.

