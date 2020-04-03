Roanoke's Wasena neighborhood encourages Friday art displays

Who says art is just for the galleries? One hometown neighborhood is bringing art to our doorsteps.

Wasena Elementary School has encouraged its students to use Fridays for a public art show. They work on their art throughout the week, and then put it on display for the neighborhood to see.

Neighbor Hillary Ruddell said she loves seeing everyone get creative and has even decided to share some of her own art. She said during Friday's art walk that it's something create, free and fun for the whole Wasena neighborhood.

"You know art is an expression of who we are and what we experience, and to see those expressions through what the kids are thinking, particularly because they're at home," she said, "I think can inspire us to have a sense of community."

According to the neighborhood's Facebook page, Friday art viewing hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. to avoid crowds. They're encouraging students to participate for the rest of the traditional school year.

